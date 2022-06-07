Netball South Africa signs 24 players to the national team

The 24 players have been awarded performance-based contracts that came into effect from 1 April 2022 and will expire in December 2023, where a review will be conducted before new contracts are presented.

JOHANNESBURG - Netball South Africa has taken a huge leap towards making the sport a fully-fledged professional one in the country. Federation president Cecilia Molokwane made the historic announcement that 24 players have been contracted to the national team for the very first time.

The 24 players have been awarded performance-based contracts that came into effect from 1 April 2022 and will expire in December 2023, where a review will be conducted before new contracts are presented.

As part of the deal, all players are on a training programme and are mandated to avail themselves for training camps and programmes set out for the team.

The move by Netball SA was made with a view to the 2023 World Cup that will be held in Cape Town and it allows players to be available to the coaching staff on a full-time basis.

Where previously players had to juggle the rigours of the sport with demanding jobs, they will now be able to fully concentrate on training and playing the game.

“Over the past three years, I have been speaking about the need for and importance of turning the sport professional. This process, this moment right here, is edging us closer to that goal. Rome was never built in a day, so even here, we will not attain success overnight - this is a work in progress. I am glad we are here and we are starting with 24 players for now,” said Molokwane.

Star player Khanyisa Chawane could barely contain her joy at receiving a contract and acknowledged what a privilege it was to be able to be paid to do what she loves.

“I’m really excited, really happy and really grateful, actually, to be part of this group. Being part of 24 out of 5,000 or even 100,000 netballers, it’s really an honour for me to be here.”

When asked how handsome her balance was since signing her contract, Chawane laughed and said: “I will not be sharing how much I’m getting, but it’s a pretty good amount, that’s all I can say.”

The list of contracted players is as follows:

Khanyisa Chawane;

Marlize de Bruin;

Izette Griesel;

Kamogelo Maseko;

Tarle Mathe;

Tshina Mdau;

Nomfundo Mngomezulu;

Bongiwe Msomi;

Lungile Mthembu;

Sesandile Ngubane;

Refiloe Nketsa;

Lenize Potgieter;

Karla Pretorius;

Lefébre Rademan;

Monique Reyneke;

Nicola Smith;

Nicholé Taljaard;

Elmeré van der Berg;

Shadine van der Merwe;

Jamie van Wyk;

Ine-Marí Venter;

Zanele Vimbela;

Boitumelo Mahloko;

Phumza Maweni.