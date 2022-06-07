Neighbour tidied up Senzo Meyiwa crime scene before SAPS arrived, court hears

Advocate Zandile Mshololo cross-examined Sergeant Thabo Mosia on Monday, who was the first forensic police officer on the crime scene.

PRETORIA - The lawyer for one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial is set to delve deeper into the alleged intoxication of those who were present when Meyiwa was killed.

Five men are in the dock in the Pretoria High Court for the Bafana Bafana captain's 2014 murder.

Meyiwa was shot dead at the home of his girlfriend singer, Kelly Khumalo, in what the State believes was a robbery.

Mshololo read three statements to the court on Monday where witnesses admitted to having entered the Khumalo home before police arrived.

“Maggy Phiri started to pick up the empties from the floor. I asked her why she was tidying up before the police could arrive at the scene. Maggie responded that she does not want police to see that the people who were inside the house were drinking,” Mshololo said.

Mshololo has further questioned Mosia on the sobriety of those who were present when Meyiwa died.

She asked him: “Did you take blood tests of all the people who were present when the shooting incident took place to see who had been drinking?”

He responded and said: “That is not my duty.”

In a separate case, that was investigated by a different team of police, Maggie Phiri who is a neighbour of the Khumalos, has been charged with defeating the ends of justice.

That case is yet to be brought before a court for prosecution.