More arrests expected in connection with e-hailing driver's murder - CT police
Abongile Mafalala (31) died after he was attacked by some Parkwood residents last week.
CAPE TOWN - Police say more arrests are imminent in connection with the apparent mob killing of a Cape Town e-hailing driver.
Abongile Mafalala (31) died after he was attacked by some Parkwood residents last week.
The angry mob also torched the vehicle he was travelling in.
On Monday, five accused made a first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates Court.
They face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.
A group of Dunoon residents, the community where Abongile Mafalala lived, demonstrated outside court.
#AbongileMafala The accused face charges of Murder, Aggravated Robbery and Malicious damage to property. KB pic.twitter.com/95XRSTCPZEEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 6, 2022
Organiser of the group, Thobeka Pikini, said that they would be present with every court appearance to amplify their call for justice…
"We're hurt, Abongile was a humble guy, a calm one. It's rare to hear Abongile's voice. [He was] a neat guy, a guy who knows what he wants. He's very young," Pikini said.
Detectives said that they were also in pursuit of a female suspect that had so far managed to evade arrest.