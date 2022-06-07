More arrests expected in connection with e-hailing driver's murder - CT police

Abongile Mafalala (31) died after he was attacked by some Parkwood residents last week.

CAPE TOWN - Police say more arrests are imminent in connection with the apparent mob killing of a Cape Town e-hailing driver.

The angry mob also torched the vehicle he was travelling in.

On Monday, five accused made a first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates Court.

They face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.

A group of Dunoon residents, the community where Abongile Mafalala lived, demonstrated outside court.