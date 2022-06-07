Go

More arrests expected in connection with e-hailing driver's murder - CT police

Abongile Mafalala (31) died after he was attacked by some Parkwood residents last week.

A group of Dunoon residents, the community where slain Abongile Mafalala lived, demonstrated outside the Wynberg Magistrates Court on 6 June 2022 where five people accused of his murder made a first appearance. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police say more arrests are imminent in connection with the apparent mob killing of a Cape Town e-hailing driver.

The angry mob also torched the vehicle he was travelling in.

On Monday, five accused made a first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates Court.

They face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.

A group of Dunoon residents, the community where Abongile Mafalala lived, demonstrated outside court.

Organiser of the group, Thobeka Pikini, said that they would be present with every court appearance to amplify their call for justice…

"We're hurt, Abongile was a humble guy, a calm one. It's rare to hear Abongile's voice. [He was] a neat guy, a guy who knows what he wants. He's very young," Pikini said.

Detectives said that they were also in pursuit of a female suspect that had so far managed to evade arrest.

