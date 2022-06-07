'Life With Kelly Khumalo' season 3 drops amid Senzo Meyiwa trial

Season 3 picks up from April this year with #KellyKhumalo trending on Twitter again, with the release of a true-crime documentary series about the death of Senzo Meyiwa.

JOHANNESBURG - Kelly Khumalo is set to keep fans talking as she has just dropped the trailer for Season 3 of Life With Kelly Khumalo, the Showmax Original reality series. The new season launches on Showmax on 5 July 2022, with new episodes every Tuesday.

Season 3 picks up from April this year with #KellyKhumalo trending on Twitter again, with the release of a true-crime documentary series about the death of Senzo Meyiwa and his trial back in the spotlight. Khumalo said in the trailer: “They hate the fact that I am the one who did not die that day.”

Meyiwa, the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, was gunned down in October 2014 in what was described as a failed robbery in Vooslorus in the east of Johannesburg. This happened in the presence of his girlfriend, Khumalo, and her mother, Ntombi; sister Zandi; Zandi’s boyfriend, Longwe Twala; and Meyiwa's friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.

Despite the ongoing conspiracy theories, Khumalo’s career has since been sky rocketing, with the star being nominated in the South African Music Awards for her album The Voice of Africa. While the All Africa Music Awards-nominated Empini became the biggest hit of her career and went quadruple platinum, _Esphambanweni _went double platinum and Ngathwala Ngaye went platinum.

In the upcoming season, viewers can expect nothing less of drama from the queen of headlines herself as she said in the trailer: “Y’all gon know about me... This is my life; this is my truth.”

She will also spill the tea on how she really feels about Meyiwa’s family, Jub Jub’s Mother’s Day posts on social media (he's the father of her firstborn child), and Brenda Mtambo, and the "cancel culture".

Viewers can also expect to see Khumalo being back on stage in front of a live audience, something that hasn’t been possible since Life With Kelly Khumalo first launched in August 2020.