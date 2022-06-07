Accused in Jesse Hess murder pleads for forgiveness

Lance Hess described his late daughter as an opinionated, loving and bubbly young woman.

CAPE TOWN - A man implicated in the murder of a teenager and her grandfather has pleaded for forgiveness from the family.

Tasliem Ambrose has been convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances, but not the murders of 19-year-old Jesse Hess and her 85-year-old grandfather Chris Lategan.

However, he was with David Van Boven, a relative of the deceased, who's been found guilty of strangling them to death in their Parow apartment in August 2019, as well as robbery, sexual assault, fraud and theft.

Ambrose said his actions were due the use of drugs that saw him involved in the robbery, during which a laptop, rings, cellphones and two TVs were taken from the apartment.

He's been found guilty of drug possession - eight times already.

The 39-year-old father of three told the court that he wanted the deceased's relatives to know he was sorry and it was never his plan or idea to do any harm.

He's asked for forgiveness.

The court also heard from Lance Hess, who said he had just built a better bond with his daughter when her life was taken.

The grieving father sobbed as he told the court Jesse had gifted him a cup before she was killed and it's something he'll treasure forever.

He said she loved clothes, bags and shoes and would never turn down an offer of food.

He also testified that her younger sister was still experiencing a very hard time.

Hess has described Jesse's grandfather, Lategan, as a warm person whom he could talk to about anything.

He said he never saw the 85-year-old without a smile on his face.