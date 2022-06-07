Go

Hamilton Ndlovu ordered to pay back R158m received from irregular PPE contracts

The multi-million rand tender worth R172 million was awarded by the National Health Laboratory Service to Ndlovu and his associated companies.

Controversial businessperson Hamilton Ndlovu. Picture: Instagram
JOHANNESBURG - Controversial businessperson Hamilton Ndlovu has been ordered by the Special Tribunal to pay back R158 million that he received through irregular PPE contracts.

In 2020, an internal report by the Special Investigating Unit uncovered serious acts of criminality in the awarding of the PPE contract.

It found that only around R15 million was actually used to purchase the required PPEs.

The SIU was then granted an order to freeze R42 million in assets belonging to Ndlovu.

Frozen properties and funds belonging to Ndlovu and associates have also been forfeited to the state.

