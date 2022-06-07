Gupta arrests the start of a long process, warn legal experts

The justice ministry confirmed the arrests of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in the UAE on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Legal experts said that while the arrest of the Gupta brothers in the United Arab Emirates should be welcomed as an important milestone in the drawn-out matter, it was only the start of what would be a long process to secure justice.

Although authorities are yet to confirm the case that the fugitive brothers’ arrests relates to, they are wanted in connection with a R25 million graft matter related to the Estina dairy farm project and Interpol issued a red notice for them last year.

The University of Pretoria’s Dr Llewelyn Curlewis said that the Gupta brothers’ next port of call would in all likelihood be their nearest high court, or an equivalent, where they would try and get their arrests set aside.

If they’re successful, then it’s back to square one.

If not, extradition proceedings will follow and they’ll be placed on an airplane and sent back to South Africa.

"They will then be handed over to the SAPS in OR Tambo, taken to the nearest police station and magistrates court. The charges will then be put to them and then the matter will be postponed for further investigation and the setting of a trial date in the high court," Curlewis said.

In the best-case scenario, Curlewis said that a conviction could follow within a year or two of the brothers’ arrival in the country but they’d probably appeal it all the way up to the Constitutional Court, which would see the case span several years before it was finalised.

Advocate Paul Hoffman, who heads up NPO Accountability Now, also said that it would be a long haul to get the matter to trial.

"There will be a lot of legal sparring and back and forth and charges relating to state capture in many forms will feature on a very long charge sheet and you can expect it to start sometime in the next five years," Hoffman said.