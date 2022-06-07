Family of murdered Mfuleni cop demanding answers from authorities Forty-nine-year-old Warrant Officer Siyakubonga Mphakathi was shot dead while on his way to the Philippi Railway station on Wednesday. SAPS

Siyakubonga Mphakathi CAPE TOWN - The family of an on-duty Mfuleni police officer who was shot and killed last week are demanding answers from the authorities. Forty-nine-year-old Warrant Officer Siyakubonga Mphakathi was shot dead while on his way to the Philippi Railway station on Wednesday. Mphakathi was a member of the SAPS’s Rapid Rail Unit. Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the police officer’s family on Monday. #CPTPoliceKilling Police Minister, Bheki Cele, is visiting Mfuleni Police Station to get an update on the investigation into the fatal shooting of Warrant Officer Siyakubonga Mphakathi, who was gunned down last Wednesday. KB Images : Supplied pic.twitter.com/7r9YxFEtA3 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 6, 2022 #CPTPoliceKilling Cele visited the family home of the slain police officer this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ORMyqZz1Wb EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 6, 2022

Mphakathi’s brother, Sydney Mphakathi, wants the investigation into his death to be expedited and for his killers to have their day in court.

"I don't know what's happening. I still want to know what's happening," he said.

Cele addressed the media following his visit to the family.

"With all the efforts we've done, we continue to do them to find out what happened by getting somebody or some people that have caused this trouble. It does look like it was not an accident that our member died, it looks like it was planned or somebody wanted it to happen," Cele said.

Twenty-seven police officers have been killed in the first three months of this year.