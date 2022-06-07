EFF in Namibia wants Geingob probed over Ramaphosa farm robbery claims

This follows reports that Namibian President Hage Geingob helped President Cyril Ramaphosa to apprehend suspects who had broken into his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

This follows reports that Geingob helped President Cyril Ramaphosa to apprehend suspects who had broken into his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

It’s alleged that suspects who stole foreign currency amounting to millions of rands fled to Namibia and were caught after Ramaphosa called on his Namibian counterpart for assistance.

The Namibian EFF has alleged that Ramaphosa and Geingob were mutually corrupt.

The opposition political party has based this claim on reports that Geingob helped Ramaphosa to secretly kidnap and pay off suspects who had broken into his Limpopo farm.

The Namibian EFF claims that Geingob violated that country’s sovereignty and allowed Ramaphosa’s secret agents to invade that country for his personal issues.

It has called law enforcement agencies in that country to investigate Geingob, saying they will campaign for his arrest if sufficient evidence emerges.

Namibian government authorities are yet to comment on the matter but Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing.