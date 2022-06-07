EFF calls on Ramaphosa to step aside or face anarchy

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside following allegations that he concealed a crime from the police.

The EFF held a media briefing at its Johannesburg headquarters on Tuesday.

Party leader Julius Malema threatened to disrupt Ramaphosa’s tenure if he refuses to step aside.

Malema said they believe allegations by former correctional services boss, Arthur Fraser that Ramaphosa kidnapped and later paid off suspects who stole foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo amounting to millions of rand back in February 2020.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing.

Malema challenged the president to take a leave of absence – saying this would allow an objective investigation into the alleged crime.