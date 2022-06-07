EFF calls on Ramaphosa to step aside or face anarchy
JOHANNESBURG - The EFF has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside following allegations that he concealed a crime from the police.
The EFF held a media briefing at its Johannesburg headquarters on Tuesday.
Party leader Julius Malema threatened to disrupt Ramaphosa’s tenure if he refuses to step aside.
Malema said they believe allegations by former correctional services boss, Arthur Fraser that Ramaphosa kidnapped and later paid off suspects who stole foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo amounting to millions of rand back in February 2020.
Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing.
Malema challenged the president to take a leave of absence – saying this would allow an objective investigation into the alleged crime.
[WATCH]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema says the EFF is not shocked by the revelations that there was a burglary and theft Ramaphosas Farm, and that R60 million was stolen. Cyril Ramaphosa owns game farming parties that are used for illicit financial flows, particularly, money laundering. pic.twitter.com/Igq70WcqhUEconomic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 7, 2022
CIC @Julius_S_Malema says the EFF is concerned with the collaboration between Ramaphosa and the President of Namibia, Heige Geingob, which saw Ramaphosa unleash his personal thugs to track down suspects in Namibia, after the robbery on his farm, with the aid of the Namibian Pres. pic.twitter.com/PA2QElYFOzEconomic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 7, 2022
"If Ramaphosa refuses to step aside to allow an open and transparent investigation to take place, the EFF will then mobilise many sectors of the society to stop recognising him as the President of the Republic and will not permit him to perform any presidential functions".
So far, Malema said, Ramaphosa’s explanations do not make sense adding that only a free and fair investigation would bring closure to the matter.
[WATCH]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema going through questions the EFF has submitted to Parliament questions to Cyril Ramaphosa in terms of National Assembly Rule 145, to hold him accountable for the unreported Phala Phala Farm burglary and the stolen R60 million. #EFFPresser pic.twitter.com/3r6bLAZVdvEconomic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 7, 2022