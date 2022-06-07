No blood was found where Senzo Meyiwe was allegedly shot, court told

The Bafana Bafana captain was gunned down at his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home in Vosloorus in 2014.

PRETORIA - The intrigue in the Senzo Meyiwe case continued on Tuesday morning.

This as the Pretoria High Court heard how there was no blood found at the spot where he was shot in the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

Five men have been appearing in the dock for robbery and the murder of the football star.

The Bafana Bafana captain was gunned down at Khumalo's home in Vosloorus in 2014.

Eight years later, only one state witness has been heard in the trial - which kicked off in April.

Sergeant Thabo Mosia - who is on his third week of testimony since the start of the case - told the court that when he arrived on the scene of the crime to carry out his forensic work, Meyiwa had already been taken to hospital.

He said while he did not see his body he was told that the footballer was shot in the kitchen - where a scuffle had broken out with the accused however, there was no blood on the kitchen floor.

But on Tuesday, advocate Zandile Mshololo showed Mosia pictures of blood on the floor of the living room.

"So how come the was no blood in the kitchen where it is alleged that the deceased was shot and the is only blood stains in the lounge where he was not shot at?".

Mshololo asked Mosia whether he tried to follow a trail of blood between the house and Meyiwa's car that he was put into when he was being taken to the hospital.

The sergeant said he did not.

His testimony continues.