ANC top brass urged to discuss, compile report on Ramaphosa farm robbery claims

JOHANNESBURG - Top African National Congress (ANC) officials have been urged by national working committee members to urgently discuss and compile a report on allegations that its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, covered up a robbery at his farm in 2020.

Eyewitness News understands the issue was raised during Monday's meeting.

It came a day after Ramaphosa himself broke his silence on it, offering some explanation to ANC members in Limpopo when he closed its conference.

A criminal complaint was laid against the ANC leader, with former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, claiming that millions of dollars were stolen from the president's property.

The latest saga unfolding around Ramaphosa made it onto the national working committee (NWC)’s agenda despite there being no formal report into the claims.

And while NWC member Tony Yengeni, who put the matter before the ANC structure, suggested Ramaphosa follows an example set by former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, of going on leave while the matter unfolds, others are said to have rejected it.

Eyewitness News understands Ronald Lamola argued that Ramaphosa couldn’t be compared to Mkhize’s Digital Vibes scandal as a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) made damning findings against him while the party president is facing claims mostly in newspapers.

Fikile Mbalula is believed to have added his voice, claiming the scandal has all the hallmarks of a pushback campaign.

Ramaphosa has already told the party that he will go to the integrity commission.