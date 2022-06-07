Searching for wisdom: ANC regional leaders visit Zuma ahead of KZN conference

The delegation visiting say they only wanted him to share what they described as wisdom.

DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC)'s KwaZulu-Natal regional leaders who have visited former president Jacob Zuma, said they went there to seek political wisdom as the party in the province headed to conference.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is set to elect new leadership in July.

On Tuesday, regional chairpersons, secretaries and deputies visited Zuma’s house in Nkandla.

The delegation visiting here say they only wanted him to share what they described as wisdom.

“You will know that we are also preparing for a provincial conference of which the PEC of KwaZulu-Natal has resolved that regions must meet to discuss the process towards that gathering,” said Siphile Mdaka, who is the regional chairperson for the Nokuhamba Nyawo region in the far north.

When asked about slates, the region’s leaders denied having discussed any names as preferred candidates.

With all regional conferences done and dusted, attention will now shift to the main conference.