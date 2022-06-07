Almost 40 years on, justice for Nokuthula Simelane has again been delayed

Families of murdered and disappeared apartheid activists are still waiting for justice. Nokuthula Simelane's story is no different.

JOHANNESBURG - On a late-winter Saturday in September 1983, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) operative Nokuthula Simelane was called to a meeting at the Carlton Centre in downtown Johannesburg. She was never seen again.

Now, almost 40 years on, two former security police officers are set to stand trial for her murder.

It’s set to represent a significant moment in the long-standing fight for justice, not just for Simelane but for victims of apartheid crimes around the country.

Their prosecution has been hamstrung by delay after delay, though, and their trial was finally scheduled to begin on Monday but had to be postponed, yet again, after the court heard that one of the accused was now suffering from a cognitive condition.

Simelane was born and raised in Bethal, Mpumalanga and was studying at the University of Swaziland when she disappeared.

She was due to graduate in just a few days and had returned home under the pretence of buying her gown. In truth, though, Simelane was working as a courier for MK in Swaziland at the time and was actually in the country to meet with someone from the organisation’s South African offices.

After her disappearance, her parents searched for decades for their beloved daughter but to no avail.

Over time, though, it emerged from witnesses who came forward that the individual she was meeting that day - Norman “Scotch” Mkhonza - was in fact an undercover agent; and upon her arrival, Simelane had been arrested and carted away, tortured for weeks on end and eventually killed.

At the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a total of seven former apartheid police applied for and were granted amnesty for Simelane’s abduction. Five people also applied for amnesty for her torture but only two were granted it. The commission found the other three - Willem Coetzee, Anton Pretorius and Frederick Mong - had lied about “the duration and extent” thereof. No one applied for amnesty for her murder, though. Instead, the majority maintained they had in fact “turned” Simelane and that she had been redeployed as a spy for the state, which the commission also rejected as untrue.

Yet it wasn’t until 2016 and after Simelane’s sister, Thembisile Simelane-Nkadimeng, secured a court order compelling the police to investigate that the officers in question, together with a fourth, Msebenzi Radebe, made their first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on charges of murder.

Since then it’s continued to be slow going. The case has been hamstrung by various delays, including a lengthy but ultimately successful bid by the accused to get the State to cover their legal costs. And in the interim, Mong and Radebe have both died.

Trial was finally set down to kick off last month but had to be postponed after Coetzee contracted COVID-19. It again couldn’t go ahead this week, this time as a result of Coetzee apparently now suffering from a cognitive condition that has rendered him unable to understand and follow proceedings. Further tests have to be conducted to establish whether the condition is permanent or not and proceedings are set to resume again in August.

In 1999, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) referred more than 300 cases of implicated persons who had either not applied for or been refused amnesty to the country’s prosecution authorities. But the only other case to have reached this stage since then is that of one-time law and order minister Adriaan Vlok and four others, who in 2007 wound up pleading guilty to the attempted murder of Frank Chikane 18 years prior and were all given suspended sentences of between five and 10 years.

The protracted delays in these matters have largely been attributed to what the courts have in recent years found was an executive decision taken early on to halt all investigations into TRC cases and other apartheid-era crimes.

In the interim, several of the alleged perpetrators and of the victim’s loved ones have died, leaving justice completely out of reach for some families. But others are still desperately hanging on to the hope that their day in court is coming.

In 1985, Fort Calata, together with Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlawuli, were abducted, assaulted and killed by the apartheid police. To date, though, no one has ever been charged with their murders.

Last week, National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi confirmed during a briefing before the Portfolio Committee on Justice that a decision on whether there would be a prosecution would finally be forthcoming in the next month to six weeks.

Calata’s son, Lukhanyo Calata, has been lobbying for the case to go to court for years and has welcomed the latest developments.

“I think this is probably the closest that we’ve been to any sort of decision, any sort of justice really for my father and his comrades,” he said.

The loss of his father, who was killed when he was just three-years-old, left a deep void in Lukhanyo’s life.

“The first time I ever went to a live cricket game I had to go with a friend of mine and his father. My father wasn't there when I matriculated, he wasn’t there when I went through initiation and became a man. He wasn’t there when I got married or when I had my son,” he said,

And the lack of closure hangs like a cloud over Lukhanyo’s head.

“For there just not to be anything, for it to just be open-ended…” his voice trailed off. “We know that my father is dead but yet nobody has ever been charged for him,” he said.