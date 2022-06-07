AfriForum slams Dept of Basic Education's 'attack on Afrikaans'

The Bill was introduced in Parliament in January and proposes, among others, requiring a provincial head of department’s approval of all public schools’ language policies.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum has written to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga slamming the new Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill and what it describes as “a calculated attack on Afrikaans education and its speakers”.

The Bill was introduced in Parliament in January and proposes, among others, requiring a provincial head of department’s approval of all public schools’ language policies and giving him or her the power to direct a public school to adopt more than one language of instruction in certain circumstances.

However, AfriForum said the Bill would in effect “deprive current Afrikaans speakers of their constitutional right to education in a language of their choice”.

In the organisation’s letter to the minister, AfriForum wrote that the Bill stemmed from “a superficial view of language” and is aimed at “disregarding the identity of Afrikaans speakers” and at counteracting linguistic diversity.

It also said the Bill’s provisions represent “a breach of trust by a government that was co-responsible for the establishment of constitutional instruments to create room for Afrikaans and other indigenous languages to continue in the new dispensation”.

While the Bill doesn’t make reference to Afrikaans specifically, AfriForum’s Alana Bailey said that after English, it’s the most prevalent language of instruction.

She said while AfriForum agreed children should be encouraged to and provided with the opportunity to learn more South African languages.