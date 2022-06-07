A great step forward: Outa, Casac laud arrest of Atul, Rajesh Gupta in UAE

The justice minister’s office in a statement last night confirmed having received information from law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that the pair had been arrested there.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society has lauded the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta as a significant step forward in the fight to bring to book those responsible for the mass-scale looting of state resources in South Africa.

The justice minister’s office in a statement last night confirmed having received information from law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that the pair had been arrested there.

Media Statement : Ministry of Justice confirms Gupta arrest pic.twitter.com/jkNc3fkirN Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services (@Min_JCS) June 6, 2022

The statement said that discussions between the two countries on the way forward, were ongoing; and that the South African government would continue to cooperate with the UAE.

This comes after Interpol last year issued a red notice for the fugitive brothers. While the authorities are keeping mum on the charges they’re set to face in South Africa, it’s known that they’re wanted in connection with the R25 million Estina dairy farm graft case.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s Stefanie Ficks said that it was a major step forward in the state capture prosecutions.

“We've always said that fighting corruption in SA requires resilience, that if the rule of law is allowed to take its course, those implicated will eventually get their day in court. It seems like that day is around the corner for the Gupta kingpins,” Fick said.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution’s Lawson Naidoo agreed, with the Gupta brothers having emerged as the state capture architects at the Zondo Commission. But he warned that the process was still at an early stage.

“So, it’s an important step but I think we must also be aware this is the first step in what is likely to be a long and probably drawn-out process of extradition and them ultimately facing criminal charges in South African courts.”