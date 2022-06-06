Zikalala 'to exhaust all legal avenues' against Ngizwe Mchunu - premier's office

Premier Sihle Zikalala has laid a criminal complaint at the Durban Central Police Station against Mchunu for alleged assault and crimen injuria.

JOHANNESBURG - The Office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday said that it would exhaust all legal avenues against former Ukhozi FM presenter, Ngizwe Mchunu, following a heated confrontation at the weekend.

Zikalala is alleged to have nearly exchanged blows with Mchunu during the Ingoma KaZwelonke Competition, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The premier’s spokesperson said that Mchunu had continuously hurled insults at the premier without justification or provocation.

“In this regard, the premier stands ready and is ready to exhaust all legal avenues to protect himself and the dignity of the office he occupies,” the premier's spokesperson said.