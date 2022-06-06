Parkwood community holds vigil for murdered e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala

The 31-year-old man died after the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack and was set alight in Parkwood last week.

CAPE TOWN - As a group of suspects are set to appear in court in connection with the murder of a Cape Town e-hailing driver, a prayer service has been held at the site where he was killed.

On Sunday, Parkwood residents attended the interfaith gathering following Abongile Mafalala's murder.

The 31-year-old man died after the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack and was set alight in Parkwood last week.

It's believed that some residents' fears over alleged kidnappings in Cape Town led to the brutal and vicious attack on Mafalala.

Parkwood community leader Max Swartz attended the gathering and explained why it was held.

"Yesterday's gathering or interfaith vigil was not only for prayer. The main aim was for reconciliation, to express our sincerity as a community where we failed a brother, where we failed a father," Swartz said.

Swartz said that as a community, Sunday was the first step to expressing their remorse.

"We as a community demonstrated that we are not agreeing with the fact that his life was taken by the community of Parkwood, so yesterday was the first step to beg for forgiveness," he said.

The suspects arrested in connection with the incident are expected to make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday.