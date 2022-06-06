WC Prasa officials arrest several suspects for cable theft

Western Cape Prasa security officials have arrested several suspects caught in the act of cutting cables.

The Passenger Rail Agency said that Metrorail had invested R186 million in an effort to replace overhead cables that power substations and ensure train movement and safe operations.

It said that this investment came amid a major security ramp-up focusing on curbing cable theft.

Prasa security officers said that they were patrolling the railway line between Bellville and Tygerberg and found a suspect pulling and cutting underground electric cables.

The 28-year-old man, found in possession of a two-metre-long core cable and a hacksaw blade, was arrested and handed over to the police.

At the same time, two alleged cable thieves were nabbed on the railway line near Transnet's train yard.

The men attempted to hide the stolen cables in nearby bushes but the guards were able to retrieve them, along with 7 hacksaw blades.

Another suspect was arrested last week after he was found by patrolling security officials digging up cables between Parow and Elsies River stations.

The officers confiscated about six metres of underground signal cables and a shovel.