Trial of duo accused of killing MK operative Nokuthula Simelane to get under way

Simelane was abducted by members of the infamous security branch from the Carlton Centre in downtown Johannesburg in September 1983.

JOHANNESBURG - The trial of former security branch policemen Willem Coetzee and Anton Pretorius for the 1983 murder of Umkhonto we Sizwe operative Nokuthula Simelane is scheduled to start in the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

She was never seen again but, in the years, since it’s emerged that she was arrested, detained, tortured and it’s believed ultimately murdered.

Coetzee and Pretorius were eventually charged in 2016 and after years of delays, are now finally set to have their day in court.

Coetzee and Pretorius made their first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on charges of murder in August 2016 and were released on bail of R5,000 each.

It’s alleged the pair were among those who accosted Simelane and that they kidnapped her from the underground parking lot of the Carlton Centre in 1983 on the back of a set-up that saw her agree to meet with an undercover agent under the guise that he was an ally.

It’s further alleged they then held her for weeks on end, tortured her and that they eventually killed her.

The pair denied the murder at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, insisting they had in fact turned her and that she had been redeployed as a spy for the state. This version was, however, rejected as untrue.

Their prosecution was hamstrung for years as a result of, among others, a protracted but in the end successful legal bid to get the state to cover the accused’s legal costs. The trial was then finally due to kick off last month but was postponed on Monday after Coetzee apparently contracted COVID-19.