Tazne van Wyk murder accused beaten up while being transported to trial

The court has heard that the accused was attacked by two men in the truck en route from Pollsmoor Prison on Monday morning and needed urgent medical attention.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of the murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk has been beaten up while making his way to the Western Cape High Court where his trial is under way.

The little girl was last seen alive walking to a tuck shop near her home in February 2020 and more than a week later, police arrested her alleged killer in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

The accused, who Eyewitness News is not naming to protect some of his alleged victims, then led police to the child's body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

The alleged child killer sits in the corner of the dock in courtroom 2 and pulls down his face mask exposing his injuries.

The man's face is swollen and parts have already turned red and purple in colour.

The matter has been postponed to Wednesday to give the accused time to recover.

The man grimaced as he struggles to stand up to allow the court orderly to replace his handcuffs and then slowly hobbled toward the stairs that lead down to the court's holding cells.