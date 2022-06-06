Stats SA defends the quality of its unemployment data collection methods

Some economists previously expressed concern with the information provided as response rates of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey declined to just over 44% in the fourth quarter.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA on Monday defended the quality of its data collection methods used to determine the unemployment rate in South Africa.

Some economists previously expressed concern with the information provided as response rates of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) declined to just over 44% in the fourth quarter.

The QLFS is a household-based sample survey, which records the labour market activities of individuals between the ages of 15 and 64, with the results used to measure the rate of unemployment.

Stats SA said when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and they had to change their data collection methods from face-to-face interviews to telephonic, they were aware of the bias that could be introduced in their data and acted to prevent it.

Chief Director for Labour Statistics, Malerato Mosiane, said: “We have methodologies that are used to adjust the estimates for the bias and when we compare the estimates that we have from the households that have telephones and the full sample… there isn’t a difference because the adjustment factors are close to one. This indicates that what we are observing in the households that have telephones only is exactly what we would have if we were going to a full sample. In that regard, I am not worried about the accuracy of the figures because we are fine. Where we are not fine, we don’t publish the estimates.”

However, the entity admitted that it is also concerned about the low response rates that increased to over 60% in the first quarter of this year when Stats SA returned to face-to-face surveys.