Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Court dismisses Teffo's bid for special plea

Advocate Malesela Teffo, who is the lawyer for four of the accused, brought the application on Monday morning to address the alleged confessions made by two of his clients.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has dismissed an application by defence lawyer Advocate Malesela Teffo in the Senzo Meyiwa trial for a special plea.

Five men are currently in the dock and are being tried for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela ruled that cross-examination by the lawyer for the fifth accused should be allowed to continue.

#SenzoMeyiwa Maumela: The court orders that Adv Mshololo continue with cross examination.



This means the special plea will not be heard today. @ewnreporter Kgomzzz (@motso_modise) June 6, 2022