Senzo Meyiwa: Defence to bring application for a trial within a trial

The five men accused of the football star’s murder will return to the dock on Monday morning.

PRETORIA - As the Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes in the Pretoria High Court on Monday morning, the defence is expected to bring an application for a trial within a trial.

The five men accused of the football star’s murder will return to the dock on Monday morning.

They are accused of a robbery at the home of singer Kelly Khumalo, who was Meyiwa’s girlfriend, and killing the Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014.

The State’s first witness forensic police officer, Thabo Mosia, is also expected to return to the witness stand.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is the lawyer for the fifth accused, should continue with her cross-examination of Mosia.

But the lawyer for the first four accused, Advocate Malesela Teffo, is expected to start proceedings with an application of his own.

He told the court last week how the State clearly had no evidence against his clients except a confession from accused number one and two.

“That confession was obtained after my client, accused one and two, were extremely assaulted," Teffo said.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela said that he would only listen to this matter if there is an application from Teffo.

He insists the confessions should be introduced by the State and not the defence.

Teffo said that he would go ahead with his application anyway.