Rand Water to increase infrastructure maintenance to bolster water supply

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water on Sunday said that it planned to increase infrastructure maintenance to bolster its water supply capacity across Johannesburg.

The utility completed its maintenance work at the Vereeniging water treatment plant at the weekend after implementing outages across the metro.

The 24-hour water shutdown affected over 80 areas.

Rand Water spokesperson Eddie Singo said that residents must still use water sparingly as the system normalised.

“Whilst we are monitoring the system recovery, we still urge consumers to use water sparingly. It is also a good practice that even when all the reservoirs are full, we need to make it a habit that we use water safely.”