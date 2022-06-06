Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting

Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting, the ANC’s top officials are yet to dig into the claims.

Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee (NWC) meeting, the ANC’s top officials are yet to dig into the claims.

Once they’ve done, so a report will be brought before the NWC for it to deliberate on the matter.

A criminal complaint was laid by former spy boss Arthur Fraser against the party’s president.

Fraser claims Ramaphosa failed to report the theft of millions from his farm in 2020.

Ramaphosa confirmed the incident took place but called for patience as investigations into the incident continue.

Yengeni, who proposed the issue be discussed at the NWC meeting, noted amaphosa’s willingness to appear before their integrity committee.

He also suggested that he appears before Parliament’s ethics committee and take a leave of absence.

But Eyewitness News understands this failed to garner support, with most NWC members accusing Yengeni of being predictable and premature with his calls.

Tina Joemat-Pettersson is said to have been a voice of reason in the meeting, cautioning against ANC leaders going after one another and warning that this current national executive committee could be the cause of the party’s demise.

It is also understood that Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma raised concerns over the continued rumours around the incident causing reputational damage to both the ANC and the government.