Ramaphosa dodges questions on details of farm robbery probe

POLOKWANE - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is staying mum on details of an investigation into a suspicious robbery at his Limpopo farm.

But he has given, what he calls, “a little bit of colour” on the 2020 heist.

Ramaphosa was giving his first public address before ANC members since former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against him.

The president claims, though, that this is all just political.

Ramaphosa appeared confident and at ease in front of the Limpopo conference crowd clearly enamoured with his presence.

He seemed, with cameras and journalists in the room, mindful of the task at hand of delivering a convincing message that he had done nothing wrong or illegal.

“This whole matter will also be fully investigated and all the issues that are gaps and loose ends will also be addressed,” he said.

However, through a carefully crafted message to delegates delivered in a stern tone and this constant position on the claims when facing the press afterwards, key questions remain, including how much money was stolen, whether it was indeed just foreign currency, the whereabouts of the recorded sales and whether or not he allegedly covered up a crime.

Ramaphosa is likely to face the fury of his detractors when the ANC’s national working committee and executive committees sit.

