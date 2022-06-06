Ramaphosa: ANC renewal process requires members who'll stand up for the people

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has placed his fight against corruption at the forefront of allegations against him as pressure mounts for his accountability.

LIMPOPO - Inspite of allegations leveled against him, African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the type of renewal process that the party was in required delegates to dedicate themselves to become the type of leaders who would stand up and be able to ensure people get a better life.

He delivered the closing address at the 10th provincial elective conference in Limpopo on Sunday.

In his attempt to take ownership of the narrative, Ramaphosa took his own political party into confidence, sharing some details behind the allegations.

Ramaphosa was adamant that the criminal probe against him would not deter him from his fight against corruption.

"The renewal process that we are involved in, comrades, is such that all of us must dedicate ourselves to becoming the type of leaders who will stand up," Ramaphosa said.

The ANC is yet to give its own view on the matter, with the party's national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, refusing to be drawn into giving comment.

