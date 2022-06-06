Police say evidence suggests killing of Cape Town officer was a hit

Warrant Officer Siyakubonga Mphakathi was shot and killed while on duty in Philippi last week.

CAPE TOWN - Police on Monday said preliminary evidence pointed to the killing of a Cape Town police officer being a hit.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the 49-year-old’s family home as well as the Mfuleni Police Station for an update on the investigation into the murder.



Mphakathi, attached to the SAPS’ Rapid Rail Unit, was driving towards the Philippi Railway Station when he came under attack.

He was shot through the window of his car and died on the scene.

Cele said detectives were following up on leads to bring the killers to book.

“It does look like it was not accidental that our member died. It looks like it was planned or somebody wanted it to happen. So, it will be good one day to hear what was it, and why it had to happen.”

Hawks detectives have been assigned to the investigation.