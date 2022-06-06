Police continue search for 5-year-old Le-Virno Van Wyk

Le-Virno Van Wyk disappeared while playing with friends last Tuesday. He was wearing a yellow t-shirt, mustard pants and black boots at the time.

CAPE TOWN - The search for a missing 5-year-old boy in Upington continues.

"The police in Upington are continuing with the search of a 5-year-old boy Le-Virno Van Wyk. We have been searching the area since the report was made on the 1st of June 2022.

"We are going to bring in more resources that we can have to our disposal to continue with this search with the help of the community," said the police's Omphile Masegela.

The search for Le-Virno comes as National Child Protection week drew to a close on Sunday.