People over 50 now eligible for additional Pfizer COVID booster shot - DoH

JOHANNESBURG - People aged 50 and older are now eligible for an additional booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 jab.

The Health Department said that the booster shot would be available from Monday to people in the age group that had completed at least four months since receiving their last vaccination of either the Johnson and Johnson or Pfizer.

Before this announcement, South Africans could receive one booster shot after getting their initial jab of the one dose Johnson & Johnson or the double-dose Pfizer vaccines.

The Health Department's Foster Mohale: "All people falling in this age category will be eligible to receive an additional booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. This is part of government's efforts to increase vaccine uptake to achieve population immunity while protecting the most vulnerable groups, especially those with co-morbidities such as diabetes and hypertension."