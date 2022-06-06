PARI researcher bemoans politicians' silence on child malnutrition

During an interview with Theto Mahlakoana on the Inside Eyewitness News show, Dr Tracy Ledger from the Public Affairs Research Institute reflected on Child Protection Week and what South Africa is doing to protect its children.

JOHANNESBURG - On the back of observing Child Protection Week between 29 May and 5 June, South Africans have been forced to reflect on whether enough was being done to protect the rights of children as articulated in the Constitution of South Africa.

One of the issues speaking to this subject is that of food security and malnutrition among children. According to the Children’s Institute at the University of Cape Town in 2020, one in four children under the age of five is underdeveloped and one in eight is overweight. It also indicates that severe acute malnutrition in most cases leads to death.

During an interview with Theto Mahlakoana on Inside Eyewitness News, Dr Tracy Ledger from the Public Affairs Research Institute reflected on this week-long commemoration of children.

She highlighted that there was a dense silence amongst most politicians who had an opportunity to speak on child malnutrition but did nothing to curb the injustice.

She said: “It’s infuriating when people would say 'it’s so terrible' and 'it’s a crime' but there is nothing new there as child malnutrition has become even worse with COVID-19.”

She also added that the burden of child malnourishment is mostly carried by women, as not only are they primary caregivers, but very often it is women that give up their own food for their children, which is why black women, in particular, carry the biggest non-communicable diseases in South Africa and that worsens inequality and poverty.

During that conversation, Ledger highlighted that it is not that families do not have enough to buy their children a full diet basket but the hard decision to make on whether to pay the municipality fares or buy a balanced meal. But the later repercussions of malnutrition are that of domestic violence.

“Children who are malnourished find it much more difficult to learn in school and this perpetuates poverty and there’s a strong proven link between chronic childhood malnutrition and an increased perplexity for violence in adults through damage to the brain impulse control system.”