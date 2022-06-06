Over 1,400 suspects arrested for illegal activities in Gauteng

The crackdown on illegal activities at the weekend saw several people handcuffed for crimes including the possession of drugs, unlicensed firearms, illegal dealing of liquor, and undocumented foreign nationals.

JOHANNESBURG - Over 1,400 suspects have been arrested for various offences in Gauteng.

Some suspects were also nabbed for murder, rape, and housebreaking.

The police’s Dimakatso Sello said that the suspects would appear in various magistrates courts around the province from Monday.

“Some of the arrests would have not been possible if community members did not come forward with information. Let us continue to work together in the fight against crime and squeeze the operating space of criminals,” Sello said.