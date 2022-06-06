One of Gauteng's most wanted suspects killed in shootout with KZN police

Spokesperson Brenda Muridili said that a multi-disciplinary task team traced Mavuso Biyela to a house in Sahlumbe Village in Weenen, KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - One of Gauteng’s most wanted suspects, Mbuso Biyela, has been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal.

Biyela, who has been linked to eight cases, including the 2021 murder of a police officer, was tracked down early on Monday morning.

Police had issued a reward of up to R100,000 for information that could lead to his arrest.

"A team tactically approached the house where Biyela was hiding but when he spotted them, he started firing toward the members who were forced to retaliate. Biyela was fatally wounded. None of our members sustained injuries. The team recovered an unlicenced firearm and ammunition upon entering the house," Muridili said.