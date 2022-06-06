Nokuthula Simelane murder trial: Accused's fitness to stand trial in doubt

The case was meant to get underway in the Pretoria High Court today but was postponed, after the court heard one of the accused Willem Coetzee might not be fit to stand trial.

JOHANNESBURG - The start of the trial of the two former security police accused of struggle activist Nokuthula Simelane's murder has been delayed yet again.

Almost 40 years after ANC operative Nokuthula Simelane's disappearance and subsequent murder, her family was eager to finally see justice on Monday.

But their hopes were dashed after the court heard that a preliminary medical report indicated that "Accused X" in the matter, Willem Coetzee, appeared to be suffering from a cognitive issue and couldn't understand or follow complicated court proceedings.

Further tests are now to be conducted to establish whether his condition is permanent.

In the meantime, proceedings have now been postponed to August.

Simelane's sister, Thembisile Nkadimeng, broke down in tears outside court, saying that she feared their elderly mother, who also attended proceedings on Monday, might go to her grave without ever seeing justice for her daughter.