Mossel Bay police probing murder of elderly woman (79)

CAPE TOWN - The murder of an elderly Mossel Bay resident is receiving top priority from police.

Seventy-nine-year-old Margaretha Willemse's body was found at her home in Kwanonqaba over the weekend.

The police's Malcolm Poje: "Preliminary investigations suggest that the husband alerted the neighbour's caretaker about his wife. They then went to inspect and the witness found the deceased in the bedroom. They then alerted police, who responded rapidly," Poje explained.

Her 86-year-old husband was also wounded. He's been hospitalised with multiple stab wounds.

Poje said that while the motive was unclear at this stage, burglary was not being ruled out.

"Forensic experts are still busy combing the scene for any clues that can assist the investigating officer in this probe. The circumstances around this incident forms part of the investigation," Poje said.