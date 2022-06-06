Minister Nkoana-Mashabane: Violence against children impacts SA's development

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, was reacting to the latest quarterly crime stats that show there were 83 more child murders during the first three months of the year, compared to the same period last year.

CAPE TOWN - The threat of violence against children has a direct impact on the development of South Africa.

That's the warning from Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

She's reacted to the latest quarterly crime stats that show there were 83 more child murders during the first three months of the year, compared to the same period last year.

Nkoana-Mashabane said the stats painted a horrific picture of violence, but the reality was worse because many continued to suffer in silence.

She warns if society fails to act with urgency, the country runs the risk of reversing some of the milestones achieved in advancing and protecting the rights of women and children.

Nkoana-Mashabane said of serious concern was the increasing number of murder and assault cases involving children under the age of 17.

In total, 306 children were killed in the first three months of the year, with 331 attempted murders.

There were almost 4,000 various assault cases involving minors.