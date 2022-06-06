How to beat the high cost of living in South Africa

The steep increases in the price of petrol, as well as other basic goods like oil, have seen consumers digging deep into their pockets and cutting down on a number of basic essentials.

The steep increases in the price of petrol, as well as other basic goods like oil, have seen consumers digging deep into their pockets and cutting down on a number of basic essentials.

South Africans are now paying what is estimated to be 12% more than a year ago on food items and now the more than R2 fuel increase.

The knock-on effects of the increases are that if fuel prices continue to increase drastically, then so will inflation, which will be followed by rate increases.

But how can consumers do better to cope during these tough times, is there hope at all to tighten our belts?

Inside Eyewitness News host, Theto Mahlakoana, spoke to Eyewitness News sports anchor, Cindy Poluta, about her shopping habits in these tough times.