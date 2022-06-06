Godongwana denies cabal talk as Limpopo outcome boosts Ramaphosa re-election bid

Speaking to Eyewitness News in Polokwane over the weekend, Enoch Godongwana admitted his interest in the outcomes of the ANC provincial conferences but denied being part of a lobby group.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to being re-elected as African National Congress (ANC) president seems well-paved, with Limpopo being the latest province to throw its weight behind him..

With Stan Mathabatha having been re-elected as the chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo, it is understood that the province wants Ramaphosa to be uncontested when official nomination processes for the ANC’s national congress begin.

But as Ramaphosa consolidated his support, with Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape already behind him, there was growing chatter on the sidelines of the Limpopo conference about the growing influence of a so-called Chris Hani Cabal.

This grouping includes leaders like Mondli Gungubele and Enoch Gondongwana.

Gwede Mantashe was initially linked to the other two, as he also hails from the same Chris Hani region in the Eastern Cape, as does Gungubele and Godongwana, however, it is understood that he has since fallen out with both.

Both Godongwana and Gungubele, who also serve as minister of Finance and minister in the Presidency respectively, are instrumental in lobbying for support for Ramaphosa’s second term as ANC president.

They are said to have cemented their role as a power bloc and have been attending provincial provinces. They have also been accused of having sought to influence the chaotic Ekurhuleni regional conference last week.

Speaking to Eyewitness News in Polokwane over the weekend, Godongwana admitted his interest in the outcomes of the provincial conferences but denied being part of a lobby group.

“Everybody visits conferences, why am I the only one, NEC members go to conferences and so on. I was in Joburg (regional conference) yesterday, I’m here today.

“They say I was involved in Ekurhuleni when I was in Ghana in the African Development Bank AGM. They say I was involved in calling people here (Limpopo) on the side when I was in a government retreat,” Gondogwana told Eyewitness News.

Godongwana said he was concerned about the ethnic reference to his place of origin.

“To throw an ethnic tag into this question… is my worry, because… we’re not a cabal working on operations. I don’t know whether Mantashe and I see eye to eye. So I am not working with him. I am not saying I’m not supporting any slate, but I am saying it's inaccurate,” said Gondongwana.

Despite his denials, Godongwana’s presence is understood to have involved lobbying the province’s former treasurer, Danny Msiza, who could not contest for a leadership position as he had to ‘step aside’ following his being charged for corruption in relation to the looting and collapse of VBS Mutual Bank.

Msiza is still influential in the province and played a crucial role in Mathabatha’s re-election.

Despite the leadership differences in the lead-up to the conference, with Dickson Masemola losing the leadership contest to Mathabatha, Ramaphosa enjoys support across the board.

The so-called Chris Hani cabal is seen as just another of the pro-Ramaphosa groupings who are working to deliver the president’s victory at the December 2022 national congress.

Gogongwana and Gungubele were instrumental in the re-election of Oscar Mabuyane as the provincial chairperson of the Eastern Cape. Mabuyane also hails from the Chris Hani region and has always enjoyed a close relationship with Godongwana, so much that his critics - the likes of Andile Lungisa - refer to him as “intwana ka Enoch” (Enoch’s boy).

Last week, the disputes and protracted delays that characterised the ANC Ekurhuleni’s conference were blamed on national leaders who sought to influence the conference.

Preliminary results put Mzwandile Masina ahead of his opponent, Doctor Xhakaza, by 163 to 151 votes. However, a total of 19 votes were quarantined pending a decision by Luthuli House, over their status.

Some have blamed Gungubele for some of the chaos, claiming that he was “fighting for his survival” as he no longer has the backing of Paul Mashatile to secure his path back into the NEC.

“Paul commanded the branches in Gauteng to elevate people like him to national status. Right now, that will simply not happen,” said a source close to ANC leaders in Ekurhuleni.

But this has been dismissed by those close to Gungubele, arguing that he was his own man.

Attempts to reach Gungubele and Mantashe were unsuccessful.