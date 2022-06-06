Fraser's claims are political but it doesn't mean they have no merit - analyst

JOHANNESBURG - A political analyst says former prisons boss Arthur Fraser’s criminal case against President Cyril Ramaphosa smacks of political manoeuvering but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have merit.

Fraser last Wednesday announced that he had laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, emanating from the president’s alleged concealment of the theft of millions of undeclared US dollars that he had been hiding away at his game farm in Limpopo.

The 48-page statement he made to the police - which has since been widely circulated on social media and Eyewitness News - contains damning allegations, together with references to physical evidence, including video footage.

The Presidency has now confirmed that a robbery took place “in which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen” but insists there “is no basis for the claims of criminal conduct”.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said that the timing of the case was telling.

"You look at the timing, certainly it plays very well into the ANC’s politics as the party is headed for its elective conference. I mean this is a very serious matter and party members have been talking about the step aside rule and one would not be surprised in a couple of weeks when people say: 'Mr President, you have to step aside, there is a case against you and you have brought the party’s name into dispute.'"

He said that it was clear from the fact that the president had not denied the claims outright, that there’s something to the allegations. But he said, moreover, that it illustrated how state institutions and the security of the nation have now fallen victim to the ANC’s politics.

"I mean when the president decided not to report this thing, was it because it mattered within the ANC that he did not have to report it? Or did the president consider that the nation would want to know something of this nature? If it can happen to number one in the country, certainly people would want to know about it."

