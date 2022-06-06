Family of e-hailing driver killed in Parkwood demand justice for his murder

Abongile Mafalala was attacked and the car he was travelling in, was set alight.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Cape Town are questioning a number of suspects in relation to the horrific killing of an e-hailing driver.

Abongile Mafalala (31) was murdered in Parkwood, near Grassy Park, on the Cape Flats this week.

Mafalala was attacked and the car he was travelling in, was set alight.

Mafalala, an e-hailing driver, came under attack, apparently due to residents' fears over kidnappings in Cape Town in recent weeks.

Mafalala's cousin, Mawande Mnyipika, is demanding justice for his cousin and that his killers be arrested as soon as possible and brought before court.

"We only want to see those people in jail. That is the only thing I can say," Mnyipika said.

Police have urged social media users to refrain from sharing fake news and for people to report crime to law enforcement authorities.