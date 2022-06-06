Ex-Limpopo ANC secretary Lekganyane voted into provincial executive committee

Lekganyane is the only leader who opposed Stan Mathabatha’s return to the helm for a third term.

POLOKWANE - Former African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo secretary Soviet Lekganyane has been voted into the provincial executive committee (PEC).

Five MECs who stood alongside Lekhanyane failed to make it on the list of 30 additional members, amongst them Dickson Masemola, who lost the contest for provincial chair.

Limpopo’s tenth provincial conference wrapped up on Sunday.

Questions have already started being asked about the fate of five Limpopo MECs who failed to make it back into Limpopo PEC.



Masemola, who’s the roads and infrastructure MEC, Thandi Morake from arts and culture, provincial treasury’s Charles Sekoati, agriculture and rural development’s Nandi Ndalane and Education MEC Polly Bushielo were all left out in the cold.

Often following changes in the ANC, cabinet reshuffles follow, with those dropped at times defining the move as vengeful, but Mathabatha told journalists over the weekend that a reshuffle was not on the cards.

“We don’t have a reshuffle in the cards,” he said.

New entries to the PEC are Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Phophi Ramathuba and Kate Bilankulu.