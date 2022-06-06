EFF Namibia calls on Geingob to disclose interactions with Ramaphosa

It’s understood that the suspects - who colluded with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s domestic worker in February 2020 - were Namibian and fled to that country after stealing foreign currency amounting to millions of rand.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Namibia has called on President Hage Geingob to fully disclose all interactions with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa after the arrest of suspects who broke into Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The Namibian – a newspaper based in Windhoek – reported on Sunday that Ramaphosa called on Geingob for assistance in locating the alleged criminals.

It’s reported that suspects who broke into Ramaphosa’s farm were paid R150,000 each for their silence on the incident after being caught.

The Namibian EFF has alleged that Ramaphosa and Geingob share a corrupt relationship and colluded to conceal details about that robbery.

The party has called on Namibian law enforcement agencies to publicise what they know about what they claim to be Ramaphosa’s money laundering, theft and bribery.

The party said it would use its parliamentary participation to establish the extent of Geingob’s involvement in the alleged concealment of the crime.

It said it would open a case against Geingob if sufficient evidence emerged. However, Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said he wanted Parliament to investigate that robbery and what has been alleged to be a cover-up.

Holomisa has written to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula to suggest a preliminary investigation headed by “two or three” retired judges, whose findings will be handed over to the NPA.

He said Parliament had a responsibility to exercise oversight over the executive.

The UDM leader, in his letter, said President Ramaphosa should take a “sabbatical” while the matter was investigated.

Both UDM and the Democratic Alliance have raised concerns about whether the president was part of the cover-up.

Holomisa said the investigation should also find out if SARS was aware of the foreign currency at the farm.

Other allegations include the torture of suspects and the failure to report the robbery.

Holomisa said the allegations had been greatly destructive to the country’s image.