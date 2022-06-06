Court hears how Senzo Meyiwa’s murder scene was tampered with

During her crime examination, advocate Zandile Mshololo read three statements to the court from neighbours who claim to have arrived on the scene before the police.

JOHANNESBURG - Damning statements were read in the Pretoria High Court, alleging that the scene of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder had been tampered with before police arrived.

Lawyer for the fourth accused, Zandile Mshololo, was cross-examining State witness, sergeant Thabo Mosia, on Monday.

Mosia was the first forensic officer to arrive at singer Kelly Khumalo's home where the Bafana Bafana captain was murdered in 2014.

Five men are standing trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

From all the statements, a single name features: "Maggie Phiri started to pick up the empties from the floor, I asked her why she was tidying up before the police could arrive at the scene. Maggie responded that she does not want the police to see that the people who were inside the house were drinking."

One of the witnesses identified something else on the scene.

"The reason why I went into the house was because I wanted to see what happened in the house. When we were in the house, I saw water on the floor in the passage near the toilet. I was amazed to see the water on the floor when I was told somebody was shot in the house."

Maggie Phiri is accused number seven in a second case that was investigated by a different police team that never made it before the courts.

In that matter, Longwe Twala, Khumalo, her mother Gladness and sister Zandi and two of Meyiwa’s friends have been listed as the accused.