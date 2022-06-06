Computicket pays R11.3 million fine for blocking smaller firms

According to the commission, Computicket entered into exclusive agreements with inventory providers from January 2013 to June 2018, which resulted in it being appointed as the sole provider of outsourced ticketing services.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

According to the commission, Computicket entered into exclusive agreements with inventory providers like theatres, promoters and other event organisers, from January 2013 to June 2018, which resulted in it being appointed as the sole provider of outsourced ticketing services.

The consequence of these exclusive agreements was that they excluded competitors from entering the market or expanding in the market. Computicket, which is wholly owned by Shoprite and distributes tickets for entertainment events, bus trips, flights, holiday accommodation and more, contravened the Competition Act. Section 8(d)(i) or 8(c) of the Act prohibits a dominant firm like Computicket from abusing its dominance by excluding its competitors from entry, participation and expansion in a market.

“The commission found that Computicket had entered into and enforced exclusive agreements with a significant majority of inventory providers, and accordingly decided to refer the matter to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution,” the commission said. “The settlement between the parties records that the exclusivity provisions in Computicket’s agreements have from 23 October 2019 been removed, and takes cognisance of the changes in the events sector and the market generally.

