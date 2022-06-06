CoCt to rollout study on take over of passenger rail system from govt

Urban Mobility Mayoral Committee Member, Rob Quintas, emphasised that talks about restoring passenger rail as the backbone of public transport in South Africa had been going on for far too long.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has stressed the importance of a fully functioning and efficient passenger rail system as part of efforts to grow the economy.

The metro will from next month roll out a feasibility study on taking over the management of passenger rail from government.

"We need a fully-functioning and efficient rail system to grow our economy. The feasibility study will also inform us of the associated financial costs and risks and which functions of the passenger rail system we should take over and how to phase this take over," Quintas said.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Sunday said that the country's new rail policy would open up the industry to other players and examine structural reforms to bring about competitiveness.

Mbalula launched the Transport Department's national rail policy in Kempton Park, Johannesburg last week.