Case against men accused of killing e-hailing driver postponed
Abongile Mafalala died after the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack - and was set alight in Parkwood last week.
CAPE TOWN - The case against five men accused of murdering a Cape Town e-hailing driver has been postponed to next week.
They were arrested in connection with the killing of 31-year-old Abongile Mafalala.
Supporters wearing t-shirts with the slogan "Justice for Abongile" demonstrated outside the Wynberg Magistrates Court.
Five men, aged between 20 and 36, appeared in court on Monday on schedule six charges of murder, aggravated robbery and malicious damage to property.
Organiser of the demonstration, Thobeka Pikini, wants justice for her friend and former colleague.
"We come to support Abongile's family. We did not come to fight or protest anything we just want justice and to show support to this family".
Detectives said a sixth accused has turned State witness and the matter would be back in court next Monday.