Case against men accused of killing e-hailing driver postponed

CAPE TOWN - The case against five men accused of murdering a Cape Town e-hailing driver has been postponed to next week.

They were arrested in connection with the killing of 31-year-old Abongile Mafalala.

Mafalala died after the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack - and was set alight in Parkwood last week.