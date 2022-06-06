Atul and Rajesh Gupta nabbed in Dubai - report

A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering.

JOHANNESBURG - Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul, have reportedly been arrested in Dubai.

A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering.

News24 is on Monday reporting that a high-level meeting of law enforcement agencies is currently taking place in Pretoria.

The Department of Justice has not yet been able to confirm to Eyewitness News that the arrests have taken place.