ANC MP Dirks asks Ramaphosa to take SA into his confidence about stolen millions

ANC MP Mervyn Dirks has written an open letter to Ramaphosa following Arthur Fraser's criminal complaint against the President last week.

CAPE TOWN - Controversial ANC MP Mervyn Dirks has joined calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take the country in his confidence about his stolen millions and the burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Dirks said Ramaphosa's responses have left more questions than answers so far.

On Monday, Dirks wrote an open letter to Ramaphosa about the robbery at his farm, where the President is also accused of failing to report a crime.

Dirks said the Financial Intelligence Act prohibits the carrying or being in possession of cash in excess of R25 000 unless declared and for good cause.

It's not the first time that Dirks has called out the President for allegedly failing to report an act of crime.

Last year, Dirks complained to Parliament after Ramaphosa failed to report the misuse of state funds for ANC activities despite being aware.

He said the performance of the President's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya was also underwhelming as he left more doubts instead of providing "cogent and persuasive responses".

Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the President had no choice but to come clean.

He added that Ramaphosa was facing a crisis of credibility and could not hide behind "procedural smokescreens" to avoid presenting South Africans with the full truth.