Adv Teffo accuses police of using apartheid tactics to solicit confessions

Advocate Malesela Teffo is of the view that if he addresses the confessions made by two of the accused, and he manages to discredit them the State’s entire case will collapse.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence lawyer advocate Malesela Teffo has accused police of using apartheid tactics by assaulting and suffocating his clients to solicit a confession to Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

Teffo spent the day in the Pretoria High Court trying to argue for his special plea to be heard before cross-examination continues.

He further sought to discredit the confessions of two of his clients.

Five men are currently standing trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Teffo said that if he addressed the confessions made by two of the accused, and he managed to discredit them the state’s entire case would collapse.

But judge Tshifhiwa Maumela was not quite convinced.

"There seems to be an understanding that this court would have the right to here and now say accused number one to five go home that is potential and power that lies in the prosecution authority," he said.

Teffo argued that the confessions by his clients were solicited unlawfully.

"Assaulted with a tonfa, assaulted with a baton, they were even suffocated".

Maumela has ruled that Mshololo be allowed to continue with the cross-examination of sergeant Thabo Mosia.

Mshololo started by questioning Mosia’s qualifications and experience in the forensic policing field.